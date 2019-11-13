|
Dorothy D. Nuttle, age 94 died on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Gull Creek Retirement Community near Berlin. Born in Westchester, PA, she was the daughter of the late Amon and Ruth Long Deaver. She was preceded in death by husbands, Lewis William Davis, Sr. and Elias Nuttle, and son Bill Davis, Jr. She is survived by her daughter Vicki Lynn Davis of Berlin, and stepson, Henry Nuttle and his wife Heidi and their children Gena and Chrissie. There are two grandchildren, Kelly Anne Mansel and David Gallway, and four great grands, Savana, Hailey, Colton, and Marick.
Mrs. Nuttle earned an associate's degree, and had worked as an accountant in retail. She was a member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Denton. Being a "Mom" was her favorite pastime, along with cooking and volunteering at church. She was also a member of Methodist Women.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 23rd at the Community Church at Ocean Pines, 11227 Racetrack Rd. Berlin MD 21811. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.
Published in The Times-Record on Nov. 20, 2019