Grant Edward Callis, of Federalsburg, MD, passed away on January 24, 2020 at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton. He was 80.
He was born on June 2, 1939 in Federalsburg, MD, the son of the late Joseph Callis and Cora Callis.
He was a graduate of Federalsburg High School Class of 1957, and later went on to serve in the United States Army before becoming a salesman for Federal Paper and Chemical Products. He was a coin collector, and also enjoyed golfing and gardening.
He is survived by his son, Robert Reed Callis (Bobbi), grandchildren, Taylar Mowery (Harry), Kristen Callis, Zachary Noll, Olivia Noll, and Kyle Noll, and great-grandchildren, Emma and Jack Mowrey, and a brother, Glenn Callis.
He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as his siblings, Richard Callis, Joseph Callis, Beulah Cain, Jannetta Callaway, Theda Rixon, Wilbur Callis, and Doris Zimmerman.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020, at 1:00pm at Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg, MD, with Reverend Denzil Cheek officiating. Visitations will be held on Thursday, January 30, from 6-8pm, and Friday, from12-1pm, prior to the start of the service. Interment will be held at Hill Crest Cemetery immediately following the service.
Published in The Times-Record on Jan. 29, 2020