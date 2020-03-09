|
Paul Leroy Wilson, of Denton, MD, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was 89.
Born on June 1, 1930, in Milton, Delaware, he was the son of the late Charles Henry Wilson and Ethel Mae (Edwards) Wilson.
He proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1948 until 1952 on the U.S.S. Noxubee. He married the love of his life, Elizabeth Cooper Wilson, on October 3, 1953. He worked as a foreman for Southern States for 35 years and later worked at Burris Logistics for 10 years. He also worked for A. Curtis Andrew Auction for many years. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and gardening, as well as a former youth baseball coach.
He is survived by his children, Sheila Richardson (Michael), and Michael Wilson (Ann), his grandchildren, Paul Richardson (Stephanie), Laura Richardson-Edwards (Greg), Mitchell Wilson, and Matthew Wilson, a great-grandchild, Henry Richardson, his dear friends, Melvin Willin and Kenny Towers, many nieces and nephews, and his beloved dog, Dino. The family wishes to thank Leroy's caregiver, Becky Conley, for the kind, compassionate care she provided.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Cooper Wilson, and his brothers, Dallas Wilson, and Wayne Wilson.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg, MD, with Reverend Denzil Cheek officiating. Visitations will be held on Thursday, March 12, from 6-8pm and Friday from 11-1pm prior to the service. Interment will be held at Concord Cemetery immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Dr., Centreville, MD 21617 or Concord United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 461, Denton, MD 21629.
Published in The Times-Record on Mar. 11, 2020