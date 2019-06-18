Resources More Obituaries for Sylvia Halsey Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Sylvia Joan Halsey

Obituary Condolences Flowers Sylvia Joan Halsey departed this world June 6, 2019 in Attleboro, Massachusetts.

She left behind to grieve her loss and Heaven's gain: one daughter and son-in-law, Susan Halsey Belton Singer (her best friend); and Keith Singer of Attleboro, Massachusetts, formerly of Denton and Bridgetown, MD. She was a devoted grandmother to granddaughter and son-in-law, Cherisse and Scott Judy, of Greensboro, MD; her beloved grandson, Max Brian Belton, of Lexington Park, MD; and grandsons: Neil Belton and Ian Belton, of Norfolk, VA. She also leaves behind many grieving nieces, nephews and friends. She was the devoted daughter of Blanche Jane (Green) and Ogilvie Halsey, of Deep Creek Lake, MD; and sister to Richard, Kenneth, Edwin, Roger and John Halsey.

Sylvia was originally from the beautiful mountains of Western Maryland where her family had a long running business at Deep Creek Lake. After graduation from Southern Sr. High School in 1957, she moved to Washington, DC. She'd been a model for a time and was a secretary most of her life; also working for the U.S. House of Representatives Banking Committee on Capitol Hill and with the Social Security Administration. She lived in Bridgetown, MD for a time where her daughter resided. She then served as a Boy Scout volunteer and Secretary of the Ridgely Lion's Club. She spent most of her retirement years in St. Augustine and Daytona Beach, Florida. In 2016 she relocated to Attleboro, Massachusetts, to be near her daughter and son-in-law where they spent a few years enjoying and eating their way through New England.

She had a passion for the more elegant things in life and was a style icon. Her gentle quiet strength, kind and delicate ways set her apart. She was a perfectionist and her surroundings and dress reflected this. Her love of animals was paramount; especially for dogs. She was a dedicated, thoughtful and helpful friend always there when you needed her. Her tasks are now complete, and she is at rest. If you knew her, you knew she was: 'One of the Helpers'.

A Celebration of Sylvia's Life will be held at Lifecare Center of Attleboro with a small graveside service and interment in Thayerville Cemetery at Deep Creek Lake, MD, later in the summer with family and friends.

A Celebration of Sylvia's Life will be held at Lifecare Center of Attleboro with a small graveside service and interment in Thayerville Cemetery at Deep Creek Lake, MD, later in the summer with family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, Sylvia would have wanted you to be extra kind to each other and remember her and her grieving family in your prayers. Published in The Times-Record on June 19, 2019