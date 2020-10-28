1/1
LINCOLN — Lawrence Lee "Larry" Brown, 80, died, surrounded by his family, on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at his home.

He was born Sept. 13, 1940, in Rantoul to Michael and Margaret (Scheurich) Brown. He married Brenda Joyce Martin on Nov. 30, 1963.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Brenda; a daughter, Margie (John) Camille of Lincoln; two sons, Michael Roy (Michelle) of Lincoln and Jeramie (Jessica) of Las Vegas, Nevada; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and his beloved Boston terrier, Buster.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Patrick Brown; sisters, Thelma Hmura and Lorretta Leonard (husband, Tom); a nephew, Steven Leonard; and a niece, Christine (Leonard) Ladd.

Larry was a United States Army veteran. He retired from Primerica in 2004.

He was a member of Lincoln First United Methodist Church. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, baseball, fishing, hunting, working in the yard, and motorcycle riding. Larry volunteered at the American Cancer Society Relay For Life, Habitat for Humanity, and the Food Bank. He was always willing to lend a hand when someone was in need. He always had a smile on his face, and you would always hear him whistling. Larry never met a stranger; he would stop and talk to anyone.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln. A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Larry's name to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home
127 South Logan Street
Lincoln, IL 62656
(217) 732-4155
