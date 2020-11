Or Copy this URL to Share

WHITE HALL — STEVE DOUGLAS HEITZIG, 59, died Nov. 17. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Jerseyville. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery in Jerseyville.



