Or Copy this URL to Share



PALMYRA – ROBERTA WAYNETTE STULTS, 74, of Palmyra died May 14. Private services will be held with burial in Oak Hill Cemetery in Palmyra. Memorials may be made to the Palmyra Christian Church c/o Stults-Neece Chapel, 349 Tanner, Waverly, Il. 62692. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.airsman-hires.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store