Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Abbie Catherine (Fernandes) Ward. View Sign Service Information Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 (217)-243-1010 Graveside service 11:00 AM East Cemetery Jacksonville , IL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Abbie Catherine Ward, 88, of Jacksonville died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Lavender Ridge in Jacksonville.



She was born Dec. 16, 1931, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Walter H. and Abbie Catherine Drake Fernandes. She married Robert Ward on Feb. 25, 1950, in Arkansas, and he preceded her in death on Nov. 29, 2011.



Mrs. Ward is survived by two sons, Robert Tony (Sharon Dobson) Ward and Brian Douglas (Laura) Ward, both of Jacksonville; seven grandchildren, Abbie Buchanan of Jacksonville, Jennifer (Chris) Hart of Manchester, Keith (Alison) Ward of Jacksonville, Marisha (Dr. Christopher Marrocco) Ward of Hermosa Beach, California, Graig (Marina) Peterson of O'Fallon, Elizabeth Wright of Springfield and Dr. Diana (Stacey Michel) Ward of New Orleans, Louisiana; 11 great-grandchildren, Cassidy Buchanan, Jacob Hart, Ryker Hart, Carson Ward, Amelia Wright, T.J. Peterson, Kaitlyn Peterson, Landon Ward, Alexis Wright, Dominic Marrocco and Silas Marrocco; one brother, Richard (Barb) Fernandes of Jacksonville; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one daughter, Abbie Catherine "Cathy" Buchanan (surviving husband, Gary of Jacksonville); eight brothers, Walter, Edward, Harold, Stanley, Donald, Robert, Jimmie (surviving wife, Mary of Jacksonville) and Billie (surviving wife, Peggy of Jacksonville); and one half sister, Vivian Haxton.



As a young lady, Mrs. Ward wore roller skates to stock book orders at Bound to Stay Bound in Jacksonville; she later worked at Anderson-Clayton. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs.



The family would like to thank Eric and the caregivers at Lavender Ridge, and Elara Caring Hospice for the special care provided to Mrs. Ward.



A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at East Cemetery in Jacksonville. There will be no visitation. Memorials are suggested to Elara Caring Hospice or The Salvation Army. Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at Abbie Catherine Ward, 88, of Jacksonville died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Lavender Ridge in Jacksonville.She was born Dec. 16, 1931, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Walter H. and Abbie Catherine Drake Fernandes. She married Robert Ward on Feb. 25, 1950, in Arkansas, and he preceded her in death on Nov. 29, 2011.Mrs. Ward is survived by two sons, Robert Tony (Sharon Dobson) Ward and Brian Douglas (Laura) Ward, both of Jacksonville; seven grandchildren, Abbie Buchanan of Jacksonville, Jennifer (Chris) Hart of Manchester, Keith (Alison) Ward of Jacksonville, Marisha (Dr. Christopher Marrocco) Ward of Hermosa Beach, California, Graig (Marina) Peterson of O'Fallon, Elizabeth Wright of Springfield and Dr. Diana (Stacey Michel) Ward of New Orleans, Louisiana; 11 great-grandchildren, Cassidy Buchanan, Jacob Hart, Ryker Hart, Carson Ward, Amelia Wright, T.J. Peterson, Kaitlyn Peterson, Landon Ward, Alexis Wright, Dominic Marrocco and Silas Marrocco; one brother, Richard (Barb) Fernandes of Jacksonville; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one daughter, Abbie Catherine "Cathy" Buchanan (surviving husband, Gary of Jacksonville); eight brothers, Walter, Edward, Harold, Stanley, Donald, Robert, Jimmie (surviving wife, Mary of Jacksonville) and Billie (surviving wife, Peggy of Jacksonville); and one half sister, Vivian Haxton.As a young lady, Mrs. Ward wore roller skates to stock book orders at Bound to Stay Bound in Jacksonville; she later worked at Anderson-Clayton. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs.The family would like to thank Eric and the caregivers at Lavender Ridge, and Elara Caring Hospice for the special care provided to Mrs. Ward.A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at East Cemetery in Jacksonville. There will be no visitation. Memorials are suggested to Elara Caring Hospice or The Salvation Army. Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Jan. 14, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close