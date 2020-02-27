The Rev. Abraham Brown, 94, a longtime Jacksonville resident, entered into eternal rest on Feb. 18, 2020, in Knoxville, Tennessee.

He was born Dec. 14, 1925, in Fulton, Missouri, the son of Charles and Lena Reese Brown. He married Helen C. Blue on Jan. 17, 1944, in Jacksonville, and she preceded him in death on June 20, 2013.

He is survived by three daughters, Cheryl McCleary (husband, the Rev. Jerry) of Knoxville, Tennessee, Bonnie Kay Fearson of Springfield and Aurelia Reese of Hesperia, California; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; one son, Abe Brown Jr. (surviving wife, Jackie of College Station, Texas); and two sisters, Dola Robinson and Ruth Norton.

Pastor Brown was ordained in 1963 and helped serve Mount Emory Baptist Church in Jacksonville. He then was called to serve at St. James Baptist Church in Hillsboro, where he ministered for nearly 30 years. Abe served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He also had worked for the City of Jacksonville and the State of Illinois.

A funeral will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Mount Emory Baptist Church with burial at Jacksonville East Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, prior to the service, at the church. Memorials are suggested to Mount Emory Baptist Church. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of local arrangements. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.