BELOIT, Wis. - Adam Lee VanHyning, 38, of Beloit and formerly of the Jacksonville, Illinois, area passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.
He was a son of Kenneth and Grace VanHyning; father of Adam Bryce VanHyning and Karli Alexis Devlin; and brother of Jennifer (Tim) Parker, Laurie (Charlie) Greer and Ken (Ashley) VanHyning. He also is survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Adam loved to fish and take road trips and was always up for an adventure. He was a loving person who was always willing to help. Adam's smile will be missed by all who knew him.
A memorial service will be in Florida at a later date.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Jan. 19, 2020