AGNES CECILIA PIPER GREENFIELD — Agnes Cecilia Piper, 90, of Greenfield, passed away peacefully to her eternal home on May 2, 2020, at 2:12 a.m., at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield. She was born Dec. 1, 1929, to Athen Sr. and Cecilia Agnes (Kane) Vinyard. She married Willard Lee Piper in 1950 and had three children, Karen Piper-Smania (Robert) of Riverton, Cindy Meyer (Terry) of Greenfield, and Terry Piper (Rhonda) of Greenfield. Agnes and Willard farmed together for many years, and she was still enjoying mowing her own yard and cleaning Charity Baptist Church at the age of 90. She loved her family and will be remembered by all for her feisty spirit, easy laughter, and for her un-wavering faith. She loved bird-watching for cardinals and had many statues and pictures in her home. Our hearts will remember her with joy when we hear a cardinal sing or watch it fly across our paths, and our hearts will be filled with gratitude for the 90 years her spirit blessed this earth. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Willard Lee Piper in 1990; her god children, Kraig Reno and Kris Reno; and a grandson, Josh Merkle. She had three brothers, Herbert, Athen Jr, and George Vinyard; and two sisters, Edna Plogger and Mary Costello. She is survived by a sister, Kay Reno; six grandchildren, John Gournaris (Danelle), Kara Gournaris (Heather), Daniel Gournaris (Jennifer), Jason Meyer (Rose), Jeremy Meyer (Shannon) and Jacob Piper (Amber) and 16 great grandchildren. Due to current regulations caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, private family services will be held, and burial will follow at the Oak Wood Cemetery north of Greenfied. Memorials are suggested to the Charity Southern Baptist Church or the Tri-County Honor Guard and can be mailed to the Shields-Bishop Funeral Home, 604 Walnut Street, Greenfield, Illinois, 62044. Please leave an online memory or message for the family at shields-bishopfh.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from May 3 to May 4, 2020.