KANE — ALAN JAY GREEN, 60, of Kane died Aug. 30 at his home. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Sept. 8 until time of funeral services at 11 a.m. at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville. Rev. John Gibson will officiate. Burial will be alongside his parents at the Kane Cemetery. Memories may be shared at crawfordfunerals.com.