Alan L. Herzberger, 92, of Jacksonville, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Palestine Regional Medical Center in Palestine, TX.



He was born June 24, 1926, in Beardstown, the son of Audace and Anna Glenn Herzberger. He married Margaret M. Allen on Oct. 22, 1949, in Chicago and she preceded him in death on May 2, 1986. He then married Margaret L. "Maggie" Mullens Dalton on Mar. 3, 1991, and she survives.



He is also survived by three sons and three daughters, Victor (Pamela) Herzberger of Union, KY, Ann Marie Stahel of Jacksonville, Paul (Carol) Herzberger of Cape Girardeau, MO, Vera (Bob) Betzelberger of Delavan, Angela Allen of Wisconsin, and Leo (Anita) Herzberger of Virginia; one step-daughter, Jody (Jon) Roy of Ripon, WI; eleven grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; one brother, Vern (Jeri) Herzberger; and two sisters, Jane (Jerry) Brown Columbus, OH, and Dorothy "Dottie" Knight of Chandlerville. He was preceded in death by one sister, Carolyn Gerdes; and two brothers, Leland Herzberger (surviving wife Sharon of Columbus, IN) and Glenn Herzberger (surviving wife Bettyjane "Bj" of Bluff Springs).



Alan Herzberger was a lifelong farmer in Cass County. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army Air Corps, serving during World War II, a 4-H Leader, and loved to play golf with Margaret and Maggie. Alan loved to spend time in his shop with his welder and cutting torch improving or inventing new farm equipment. He raised corn, soybeans, wheat, hogs, cows and children on his farm. He was a leader in the community for soil conservation and was one of the first to adopt no-till farming on all of his acreage. He worked closely with the engineers of the soil conservation service and constructed dry dams, waterways, gradient terraces, water and sediment control basins while farming on the contour. He won the conservation farm award from the United States Department of Agriculture, and it was presented to him at the Cass County Soil and Water Conservation District annual meeting. He was known to say "it's my farm and my topsoil and I don't want to lose either one of them".



A funeral will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Virginia, with burial at Walnut Ridge Cemetery. The family will meet friends 4-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the . Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com. Funeral Home Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Virginia Chapel

102 S. Cass St.

Virginia , IL 62691

