CREVE COEUR — Albert Dean Decker, 94, of LaGrange, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.

He was a former 48-year resident of Creve Coeur.

He was born March 29, 1926, in Literberry to George O. and Selma Gertrude (McFarland) Decker. He married Ruth Mae Hill on May 18, 1956, in Peoria, and she survives.

Also surviving are one daughter, Janet (Steven) McKee of LaGrange, Indiana; one grandson, Steven McKee of LaGrange, Indiana; one granddaughter, Abigail McKee of LaGrange, Indiana; and one great-grandson, Owen Steven Albert McKee of LaGrange, Indiana.

He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers and seven sisters.

Albert was a veteran of the United States Army Air Corps, serving his country during World War II and the Korean War.

He retired in 1982 after a 30-year career as an engine assembler at Caterpillar Inc. in East Peoria and Mossville.

An avid St. Louis Cardinals fan, Albert enjoyed going out to eat. His greatest enjoyment was spending quality time with his family.

Albert was a 60-plus year member of Church of the Nazarene.

His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Pekin First Church of the Nazarene. Pastor W. Lloyd Brock will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday morning at the church. Guidelines regarding social distancing and wearing of masks will be followed. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Joel Hall Cemetery in Athens. Military rites will be provided by the United States Army and Menard County Honor Guard.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Creve Coeur. Memorial contributions may be given to Pekin First Church of the Nazarene, 3514 Broadway St., Pekin, IL 61554. To express condolences online, visit preston-hanley.com.