WINCHESTER — Albert F. Oswald, 90, of Chillicothe and formerly of Glasgow passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Proctor in Peoria.

He was born Feb. 15, 1929, in Glasgow, the son of Fredrick and Veta Gauges Oswald. He married Marcia Rowles on Aug. 7, 1947. She preceded him in death on Oct. 1, 1999. He then married Muriel C. Rabel Lile on July 23, 2003, in Murrayville.

Surviving are his wife, Muriel Oswald of Chillicothe; a daughter, Carol (Kim) Parker of East Peoria; four grandchildren, including Talva (Jeff) Parker and Christa (Travis) Mohlenbrink; five great-grandchildren, including Bryce, Tressa and Slade; two brothers, Arthur (Linda) Oswald of Jacksonville and William Patrick (Doris) Oswald of Rochester; and several nieces and nephews.

Albert served in the Army during the Korean Conflict and was in the U.S. Coast Guard Reserves. He was a member of Glasgow Baptist Church and White Hall Masonic Lodge for more than 50 years.

A funeral will be at noon Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Daws Family Funeral Home in Winchester with interment at Glasgow Cemetery. A visitation will be from 10 a.m. Wednesday until the time of services at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to or White Hall Masonic Lodge. Condolences maybe left online at dawsfuneralhome.com.