Albert F. Roberts, 81, of South Jacksonville died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville.

He was born July 26, 1938, in Jacksonville, the son of Edgar A. and Phyllis Crawford Roberts. Albert married Judy Cook on Oct. 26, 1958, at Lynnville United Methodist Church in Lynnville, and she survives.

Albert also is survived by one son, Mike (Lynnette) Roberts, and two grandchildren, Rebecca (Ben) Heaton and Alex Roberts, all of Macomb; one brother, Chuck (Shirley) Roberts of Alsey; and several nieces and nephews.

Albert graduated in 1956 from Jacksonville High School and served for two years in the United States Army, stationed in Texas and Maryland during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He returned to Jacksonville and was a supervisor for Mobil Chemical for 17 years. Albert then co-owned and operated Four Seasons Sporting Goods on South Main Street. He moved to Macomb and spent several years working as a foreman for Webster Industries before returning to Jacksonville and retiring from the State of Illinois. Following his retirement, Albert drove a school bus for Jacksonville School District 117. Albert loved restoring old cars and had been a member of the Road Gents Car Club. He also enjoyed fishing, watching sports and discussing politics.

A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Diamond Grove Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Williamson Funeral Home. Automotive T-shirts are encouraged for both the visitation and funeral. Memorials are suggested to the or . Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.