ROODHOUSE — ALBERT RUSSELL WALLIS, 94, of Marion and formerly of Roodhouse passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Marion VA Medical Center.

He was born April 8, 1926, in Roodhouse, the son of Beecher and Elsie Bilger Wallis. He married Helen Wild, and she preceded him in death on May 12, 1999.

Surviving are a son, James (Brenda) Wallis of Marion; a son-in-law, Oran Ford of White Hall; six grandchildren, Jeff Wallis of White Hall, Jonathon Wallis, Robert (Dana) Wallis and Michael Wallis, all of Marion, Bradley Ford and Peggy Hetzer, both of Roodhouse; seven great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Sharon Ford; and siblings, Clayborn, Raymond, Gilbert and Harvey Wallis and Opal Allen.

Albert was a Navy veteran during World War II, stationed in Hawaii. He was employed by the City of Roodhouse for 33 years and was a member of Martin's Prairie Church.

Because of the pandemic, graveside services will be private. Daws Family Funeral Home in Roodhouse is in charge of arrangements.