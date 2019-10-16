WOOD RIVER — Alberta M. Herrin, 88, passed away at 5:48 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.
Born Oct. 18, 1930, in Bluffs, she was the daughter of Harley and Hazel (Bonds) McGlasson.
She was a secretary and sales representative for Piro TV and The Sleep Station before retiring.
She married James Herrin, who preceded her in death.
Surviving are a son, James (Angela) Herrin of Texas; daughters, Vicky Hoffman of Highland, Kathy (Dr. James) Ketchum of O'Fallon and Tracie (Garry) McDaniel of Indiana; 11 grandchildren; and several great- and great-great grandchildren.
Her parents; husband; daughter, Joyce Davis; brothers, Ormand, Harold, Mardell and Howard "Tuffy" McGlasson; and sisters, Marjorie Matthews, Beverly Castleberry and Sharon Castleberry; preceded in death.
A service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River with burial to follow at Winchester Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, prior to the service, at the mortuary. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Disease Foundation.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Oct. 16, 2019