Alberta M. (McGlasson) Herrin (1930 - 2019)
Marks Mortuary
633 E Lorena Ave
Wood River, IL
62095
(618)-254-5544
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Marks Mortuary
633 E Lorena Ave
Wood River, IL 62095
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Marks Mortuary
633 E Lorena Ave
Wood River, IL 62095
WOOD RIVER — Alberta M. Herrin, 88, passed away at 5:48 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Born Oct. 18, 1930, in Bluffs, she was the daughter of Harley and Hazel (Bonds) McGlasson.

She was a secretary and sales representative for Piro TV and The Sleep Station before retiring.

She married James Herrin, who preceded her in death.

Surviving are a son, James (Angela) Herrin of Texas; daughters, Vicky Hoffman of Highland, Kathy (Dr. James) Ketchum of O'Fallon and Tracie (Garry) McDaniel of Indiana; 11 grandchildren; and several great- and great-great grandchildren.

Her parents; husband; daughter, Joyce Davis; brothers, Ormand, Harold, Mardell and Howard "Tuffy" McGlasson; and sisters, Marjorie Matthews, Beverly Castleberry and Sharon Castleberry; preceded in death.

A service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River with burial to follow at Winchester Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, prior to the service, at the mortuary. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Disease Foundation.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Oct. 16, 2019
