Alberta Preston
CARROLLTON — Alberta Preston, 79, of Jacksonville died early Monday morning, June 22, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

Alberta was born on Sept 18, 1940, the daughter of the late Arthur and Pansy (Cox) Ruyle.

Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Serena Preston of Jacksonville; two grandchildren, Micky (Shannon) Casson and Jillian Hill; five great-grandchildren, Brock Casson, Danielle Casson, Henry Casson, Hunter Hill and Timber Hill; a sister, Roberta (Tom) Gibson of Godfrey; and many, many nieces and nephews.

Alberta treasured her family and a wonderful friend, Martha Hopper, whom she loved joining every Saturday for breakfast and shopping the day away.

Alberta was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Arthur "RC" Ruyle and Howard Ruyle; and three sisters, Courtney Snyder, Neta Brown and Helen Settles Meneley.

Alberta retired from Hertzberg New Method as a Moffitt machine operator. She enjoyed many social activities but was especially fond of Cardinals baseball and watching NBA games; she relished keeping up with all her friends' news on Facebook. She was a strong Christian woman who was very active in church functions and responsibilities. Many knew Alberta from her Boot-Kicking Days. Her dedication and love for the Greene County 4-H program, especially the livestock committee and auction, also touched so many lives.

Alberta's fun-loving and ever-witty personality makes this loss a very, very difficult time for many family members and friends. Alberta would want us to all honor her by showing love and devotion for everyone we encounter, following the model she demonstrated for us every day.

Memorials may be left to Durbin United Methodist Church. Because of current conditions in Illinois, a private service will be held with a celebration of life at a later date. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Carrollton is assisting the family.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
