WHITE HALL — Alfred A. "Sandy" Dawber Sr., 91, of White Hall passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at his residence.
He was born May 1, 1928, in Leicester, Massachusetts, the son of Alexander and Constance Davis Dawber. He married Patricia Ruth Anderson on Jan. 19, 1952, in South Bridge, Massachusetts, and she preceded him in death on Aug. 7, 1998.
He is survived by three daughters, Constance (Kevin) Barre of Bremerton, Washington, and Robin (Chuck) Coleman and Kathy Dawber, both of White Hall; five sons, Alfred "Butch" (Nancy) Dawber Jr. of White Hall, Stephen (Beverly) Dawber of Dixon, Missouri, Charles (Linda) Dawber of Jerseyville, Mark (Tina) Dawber of Carlinville, and Timothy (Susan) Dawber of New Brunsville, Texas; 11 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; two sons, Matthew and Alec Dawber; an infant daughter; two brothers, Winston and John Dawber; and two daughters–in- law, Martha and Shirley Dawber.
He served in the United States Army from 1946 to 1951. He worked for the North Greene School District for many years as a custodian. Alfred was a lifelong member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Jacksonville. He enjoyed trains, camping, hunting, his horses, animals and traveling, but most of all he enjoyed his grandchildren.
Celebration of Life services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Jacksonville with burial to follow at White Hall Cemetery. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Oct. 9, 2019