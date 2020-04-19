WINCHESTER — Alfred K. "Speck" Ryder, 90, of Princeton, Missouri, and formerly of Scott County passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Milan Health Care Facility in Milan, Missouri.

He was born Oct. 19, 1929, in Glasgow, the son of Joseph and Lora Ford Ryder. He married his high school sweetheart, Mary Ann Knapp, on July 31, 1951. She preceded him in death on Aug. 3, 2005.

Surviving are a sister, Elizabeth "Sue" (Oliver) Loy of Medora; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Mary C. Lashmett, Joe (surviving wife, Roberta) Ryder, Tom Ryder, Catherine "Kate" Bowers, Clara Ryder and Cordelia Vick.

Speck served in the Army during the Korean Conflict. He enjoyed attending the Glasgow Burgoo. Speck and Mary Ann loved farming together.

Graveside services will be private. Memorials are suggested to the Lora C. Ryder Building in Glasgow. Condolences may be left online at dawsfuneralhome.com.