Alice Rose Rhoades Garman, 88, of Jacksonville, died Friday, July 12, 2019, at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing.
She was born May 11, 1931, in Macomb, the daughter of Lawrence and Bessie Marie Brown Rhoades. Her family moved to Dubuque, Iowa, and at the age of 5, relocated to Jacksonville where Alice lived until her passing. She married Glenn Fletcher Garman on April 20, 1947, and together they had one son, Glenn Floyd "Butch" Garman.
She is survived by her son, Butch Garman (deceased spouse, Barbara); brother, John (spouse, Mary Jean) Rhoades; grandson, Brandon J. "B.J." (spouse, Sarah) Garman; granddaughter, Glenna (spouse, Marshall) Prather; two great-grandsons, Nicholas and Tristan; two great-granddaughters, Hannah and Claire; nieces, Janette Rhoades and Sherry (spouse, Scott) Randolph; nephews, John Rhoades and Dane Rhoades; great-niece, Jessica; and great-nephews, Brysten, Tiersten and Gaige. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and grandson, Jason.
Alice worked at Nesco for five years until its closing, and then worked for five and a half years at Holly Shop until its closing. She then worked at Illinois School for the Visually Impaired for 28 years.
The most precious things in her life were the love of her family and animals, her dogs, Spencer, Bubba and Sissy, and her cats. She was always feeding stray racoons, birds and anything hungry.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville, with burial at Jacksonville East Cemetery. The family will meet friends 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. Memorials are suggested to PAWS. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on July 14, 2019