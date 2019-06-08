ROODHOUSE — Allen J. Zupanci, 63, of Hillview passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019, at his residence.
He was born March 21, 1956, in Hillsboro, the son of Joseph and Dorothy Kieslar Zupanci. Allen married Jill Proffer on June 23, 1990, at Hillview Baptist Church.
Surviving are his wife, Jill Zupanci of Hillview; a son, Adam (companion, Lydia Rhodes) Zupanci of Hillview; and a sister, Susie (Joe) Boston of Irving. He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Jason Zupanci.
Allen graduated in 1974 from Hillsboro High School and joined the Air Force. He was member of Masonic Lodge 80 and Hillview American Legion Post 1210. Allen was an avid hunter.
A funeral will be at 2 p.m. Monday, June 10, 2019, at Daws Family Funeral Home in Roodhouse with interment at Fernwood Cemetery in Roodhouse. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. Monday until the time of services at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Fernwood Cemetery. Condolences may be left online at dawsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on June 8, 2019