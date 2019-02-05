BEARDSTOWN — Alois A. "Louie" Feigl, 82, of Beardstown died Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, at Heritage Health in Beardstown.
He was born Jan. 15, 1937, in East St. Louis, Illinois, the son of Alex Sr. and Rosina Hagen Feigl. He married Joyce Moodey on July 4, 1958.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Feigl of Beardstown; three sons, Mike (wife, Kathi) of Rose Hill, Mark (wife, Christy) of Rushville and Matt (wife, Diana) Feigl of Virginia; a granddaughter raised as his daughter, Krista Feigl; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; three sisters; one brother; and a special friend, Albert Bietsch.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Tyler Feigl; three brothers; and two sisters.
Louie and his wife moved to Beardstown in 1972 and opened Feigl's Grocery Store. He later opened a second grocery store in Rushville before he retired in 2001. He was a member of St. Alexius Catholic Church in Beardstown. Louie had a big heart and was always willing to help wherever he could. He enjoyed working in his yard, but he was most happy being with his family.
A funeral will be at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown. The family will meet with friends from 11 a.m. Saturday until the time of the services at the memorial home. Burial will be held at a later date. Memorials have been suggested to U.S. Autism and Asperger Association or the American . Condolences may be left online at cowlellmemorialhome.com or on Facebook at Colwell Memorial Home.
Colwell Memorial Home
515 State Street
Beardstown, IL 62618
(217) 323-1100
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Feb. 5, 2019