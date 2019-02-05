Obituary Print Alois A. "Louie" Feigl (1937 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

BEARDSTOWN — Alois A. "Louie" Feigl, 82, of Beardstown died Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, at Heritage Health in Beardstown.



He was born Jan. 15, 1937, in East St. Louis, Illinois, the son of Alex Sr. and Rosina Hagen Feigl. He married Joyce Moodey on July 4, 1958.



He is survived by his wife, Joyce Feigl of Beardstown; three sons, Mike (wife, Kathi) of Rose Hill, Mark (wife, Christy) of Rushville and Matt (wife, Diana) Feigl of Virginia; a granddaughter raised as his daughter, Krista Feigl; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; three sisters; one brother; and a special friend, Albert Bietsch.



He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Tyler Feigl; three brothers; and two sisters.



Louie and his wife moved to Beardstown in 1972 and opened Feigl's Grocery Store. He later opened a second grocery store in Rushville before he retired in 2001. He was a member of St. Alexius Catholic Church in Beardstown. Louie had a big heart and was always willing to help wherever he could. He enjoyed working in his yard, but he was most happy being with his family.



A funeral will be at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown. The family will meet with friends from 11 a.m. Saturday until the time of the services at the memorial home. Burial will be held at a later date. Memorials have been suggested to U.S. Autism and Asperger Association or the American . Condolences may be left online at BEARDSTOWN — Alois A. "Louie" Feigl, 82, of Beardstown died Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, at Heritage Health in Beardstown.He was born Jan. 15, 1937, in East St. Louis, Illinois, the son of Alex Sr. and Rosina Hagen Feigl. He married Joyce Moodey on July 4, 1958.He is survived by his wife, Joyce Feigl of Beardstown; three sons, Mike (wife, Kathi) of Rose Hill, Mark (wife, Christy) of Rushville and Matt (wife, Diana) Feigl of Virginia; a granddaughter raised as his daughter, Krista Feigl; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; three sisters; one brother; and a special friend, Albert Bietsch.He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Tyler Feigl; three brothers; and two sisters.Louie and his wife moved to Beardstown in 1972 and opened Feigl's Grocery Store. He later opened a second grocery store in Rushville before he retired in 2001. He was a member of St. Alexius Catholic Church in Beardstown. Louie had a big heart and was always willing to help wherever he could. He enjoyed working in his yard, but he was most happy being with his family.A funeral will be at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown. The family will meet with friends from 11 a.m. Saturday until the time of the services at the memorial home. Burial will be held at a later date. Memorials have been suggested to U.S. Autism and Asperger Association or the American . Condolences may be left online at cowlellmemorialhome.com or on Facebook at Colwell Memorial Home. Funeral Home Colwell Memorial Home

515 State Street

Beardstown , IL 62618

(217) 323-1100 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Feb. 5, 2019 Share with Others Return to today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.