VIRGINIA — Alvin D. Kobernus, 91, of Virginia, died Friday, June 19, at Walker Nursing Home in Virginia.

He was born Oct. 15, 1928, in Rudd, IA, the son of Francis Kobernus and Zora Florence Holtz Kobernus. He married Jo Ann Totten on Jan. 30, 1948, in Olney and she preceded him in death on Feb. 4, 2017.

He is survived by his daughter, Becky Kobernus (Steven) Sudbrink of Virginia; two grandchildren, Lauren (Brian) Weinbaum of El Segundo, CA, and Taylor (Jeneisa) Sudbrink of Valleyford, WA; four great grandchildren, Warren Sudbrink, Olivia Weinbaum, Wyatt Sudbrink, and Miles Weinbaum; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and one brother in infancy, Vernon Kobernus.

Mr. Kobernus graduated from Olney High School, University of Illinois College of Agriculture, and Lincoln Land Community College with a Certificate of Real Estate Salesman. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, and his favorite duty was being stationed in Alaska. His employment included Extension Advisor, Cass County ASCS Director, and Real Estate Sales with Morse/Finn Agency and Wayne Briggs.

Alvin met life with faith and a smile on his face. He believed that life is good! He was very close to and appreciated his immediate and extended family and great friends throughout the years. He enjoyed "road trips with Jo", walking in the woods, and helping his daughter, son-in-law, and grandkids. He also enjoyed Illini Football, Cardinal baseball, gardening, fishing, his coffee group and cardiac rehab group, his special friends who came to see him and take him places, and all of the angels, both male and female, at Walker Nursing Home.

Graveside services will be held 10 a.m. Friday, June 26, at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Virginia. Memorials are suggested to Walker Nursing Home Activity Fund, Virginia School Foundation, or St. Luke Catholic Church. The Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Virginia is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.
