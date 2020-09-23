Andrea Marie Schwalb, 34, of Bloomington and formerly of Jacksonville passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

She was born Dec. 16, 1985, in Springfield, the daughter of Elmer L. "Buster" and Grace A. Fisher Schwalb.

She is survived by her mother, Grace Schwalb of Jacksonville; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her father on June 22, 2000, and her infant sister, Christine Adele.

Andrea was a 2004 graduate of Jacksonville High School. She earned a Bachelor of Applied Science degree in computer science with a concentration in networking from Robert Morris University in 2012. She recently completed her nursing assistant training at Midwest Technical Institute in Peoria and served her externship at Illinois Cancer Care in Peoria. She attended First Christian Church in Jacksonville and enjoyed attending church with friends in Bloomington.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville, with burial at Diamond Grove Cemetery. Because of the pandemic and understanding that only 50 people can be in the funeral home at one time, a walk-through visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, prior to the service. Masks and social distancing are required. Memorials are suggested to March of Dimes. Condolences may be sent at buchanancody.com.