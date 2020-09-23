1/1
Andrea Marie Schwalb
1985 - 2020
Andrea Marie Schwalb, 34, of Bloomington and formerly of Jacksonville passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

She was born Dec. 16, 1985, in Springfield, the daughter of Elmer L. "Buster" and Grace A. Fisher Schwalb.

She is survived by her mother, Grace Schwalb of Jacksonville; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her father on June 22, 2000, and her infant sister, Christine Adele.

Andrea was a 2004 graduate of Jacksonville High School. She earned a Bachelor of Applied Science degree in computer science with a concentration in networking from Robert Morris University in 2012. She recently completed her nursing assistant training at Midwest Technical Institute in Peoria and served her externship at Illinois Cancer Care in Peoria. She attended First Christian Church in Jacksonville and enjoyed attending church with friends in Bloomington.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville, with burial at Diamond Grove Cemetery. Because of the pandemic and understanding that only 50 people can be in the funeral home at one time, a walk-through visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, prior to the service. Masks and social distancing are required. Memorials are suggested to March of Dimes. Condolences may be sent at buchanancody.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel - Jacksonville
SEP
25
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel - Jacksonville
Funeral services provided by
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel - Jacksonville
1100 Lincoln Ave.
Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 243-4000
Memories & Condolences

September 22, 2020
So heartbroken to hear about the passing of Andrea. Such a beautiful soul taken way too soon! My thoughts and prayers are with her family at this time.
Lauren Russell
Friend
September 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Hope Courier
Acquaintance
