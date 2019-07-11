Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrew Dale Ford. View Sign Service Information Airsman-Hires Funeral Home - Roodhouse 102 West Clay Jacksonville , IL 62802 (217)-374-2337 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Barrow Baptist Church Funeral 10:00 AM Barrow Baptist Church Barrow , IL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

ROODHOUSE — Andrew Dale Ford, 66, of Barrow died peacefully at his residence on Wednesday July 10, 2019.



Born in Carrollton on Aug. 18, 1952, he was the son of the late Guy and Dorothy (Lenington) Ford.



He married the former Desnee Whorten on July 9, 2006, and she survives. Also surviving are three sons, Christopher "Chris" (wife, Trisha) Ford of Patterson, Nicholas "Nick" Ford of White Hall a nd Anthony "Tony" (wife, Stefanie) Ford of Alton, a stepson, Chris Cornell of Herrin; nine grandchildren; four sisters, Mary McGee of Roodhouse, Pauline Mullens of Virginia, Linda Ford of Jacksonville and Betty LaFuria of La Plata, Missouri; and four brothers, Oren Ford of White Hall, John Ford of Jacksonville, Charlie Ford of Glasgow and Sam Ford of Alsey. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Nathan Andrew Ford; and a stepson, Kyle Cornell.



Mr. Ford had worked for 25 years with the Illinois Deptartment of Corrections. He was a member of Barrow Baptist Church and White Hall Masonic Lodge #80.



A funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Barrow Baptist Church in Barrow with burial to follow at Pine Tree Cemetery in Patterson. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at the church. Masonic rites will be at 6:45 p.m. Friday at the church. Memorials may be made to or Blessing Hospice.

