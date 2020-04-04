GODFREY – Andrew Hyde Coultas died Thursday, March 26 at his Beverly Farm residence in Godfrey. Born July 25, 1951, in Jacksonville, he is survived by his brothers, Jeff Coultas (wife Adah) of Jacksonville, Will Coultas (wife Anne) of Mequon, WI, and sister Jean Coultas Statler of Arlington, VA. He was preceded in death by his parents, James C. and Gratia Hall Coultas. He counts a large group of other relatives and friends who all knew him affectionately as "Uncle A".

He was one of the first students to attend Pathway School, a school his mother helped found. Throughout his life, Andy enjoyed watching television and the annual travails of his favorite team, the Chicago Cubs. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Jacksonville where he attended Sunday School. As a young man, he was a frequent usher at the church and greeted every worshiper at the door with a broad smile.

Jacksonville proved a great place for Andy to grow up. Whether to the YMCA for swimming or anywhere else in town, he traveled widely by bicycle with his siblings or other neighborhood kids.

Andy was a treasure to his family. Throughout his life, he possessed a cheery nature and childlike openness that were the envy of many. His gifts and burdens were clear reminders to all who knew Andy to accept people as they are.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.