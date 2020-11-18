1/
Anita Nickels
1951 - 2020
JERSEYVILLE — Anita Nickels, 69, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at her home.

She was born on Aug. 11, 1951, in Carrollton to Leslie E. and Mary (Fryman) Nickels. She worked at Stadium Theatre as a teenager and retired from Jacksonville Mobile Chemical. She was a member of Dow Southern Baptist Church and Crime Stoppers and was a Morgan County election judge.

Anita is survived by her brother, Gerald (Carla) Nickels of Bourbon, Missouri; her nieces and nephews, Carla Norris, Karen Freand, Crystal (Jerry) King, Robert (Linda) Ontis, Patrick (Cathy) Nickels, Dawn (Mark) Ansell, Jeffrey (Susan) Freand, Melissa Ontis, Leslie Freand and Amanda Koch; 14 great-nieces and great-nephews; and eight great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Janet (Carl) Freand, Martha (John) Hayes and Barbara Ontis; a brother, Lesile David Nickels; a niece, Vickie Ontis; a great-nephew, Jace Ontis; and a great-great-niece, Bristol Lee.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Alexander Funeral Home in Jerseyville. A private funeral will be Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. The Rev. David Brown will officiate and burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Alexander Funeral Home
