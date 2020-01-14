DEKALB — Ann Marie Smith, 83, of Carmel, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana.
She was born March 23, 1936, in Flint, Michigan, the daughter of Delbert J. and Alice F. (Aspengren) Stonesifer. Ann married Howard W. Smith on Dec. 17, 1955.
She is survived by her children, Jeffrey (Suzanne) Smith, Carol (Richard) Kemen and Bradley (Christine) Smith; six grandchildren, Andrew, Rebecca, Ashley, Marc, Ellie and Jenny; one great-granddaughter, Annabeth; a sister, Jean Lykins; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard.
A funeral will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb, with the Rev. Joe Gastiger of First Congregational United Church of Christ officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Friday until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ann Marie Smith Memorial Fund, addressed to the Smith family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 S. Fourth St., DeKalb, IL 60115. For more information, visit AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Jan. 14, 2020