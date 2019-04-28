The cremains of Ann Zeman and Peter Paskvan were interred April 10, 2019, at St. Bartholomew Cemetery in Murrayville with Father Braden Maher officiating.
Ann Zeman, 101, of Reno, Nevada, died Nov. 15, 2014, in Reno. She was born Jan. 6, 1913. She married Edward Paskvan and they later divorced. She later married Charles Zeman and he preceded her in death. She also was preceded in death by her brother, Alex Polarevich; and her sister, Mary Kovach.
She lived and worked as a stenographer in Chicago and in Silver Lake, Wisconsin. She eventually moved to the Reno area, where she lived with her son, Peter Paskvan, until her death.
Peter Paskvan, 75, of Reno died Oct. 11, 2017, in Reno. He was born May 10, 1942, in Chicago.
He attended St. Pious Catholic Grade School and graduated from Harrison Technical High School in Chicago. He eventually moved to Reno, where he spent the remainder of his adult life and worked for Pep Boys. He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Paskvan; his mother, Ann Zeman; and his beloved aunt, Jessie Banich of Murrayville.
He is survived by his cousin, Johanna Jackson of Murrayville; and other cousins, Mary Krol, Paul Paskvan, Anna Krzus, Susan Schmitz and David Paskvan, all of the Chicago area.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Apr. 28, 2019