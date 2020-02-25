Anna Katherine Shaw, 78, of Jacksonville passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Heritage Health in Jacksonville.

She was born Oct. 10, 1941, in Carrollton, the daughter of Leo Henry and Shirley Cochran Grummel. She married Robert D.Shaw on April 28, 1962, at St. John's Catholic Church in Carrollton, and he survives.

She also is survived by two sons, Robert D. "Bobby" Shaw Jr. (companion, Tammy) of Carrollton and Richard Dean "Rick" Shaw of Bluffs; one daughter, Roberta Shaw of Jacksonville; two grandchildren, Cody Shaw and Katie Shaw, both of Carrollton; four brothers, Leo (Mary) Grummel, Tom (Cathy) Grummel and Jim (Mary) Grummel, all of Carrollton, and Joe Grummel of Deltona, Florida; three sisters, Marcella Million of Jacksonville, Mary (Ed) Dammann of Terre Haute, Indiana, and Anita (Dennis) Clifford of Elberfeld, Indiana; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Vickie Shaw.

Mrs. Shaw was employed for 25 years as a dietary supervisor at Skyview Terrace and Jacksonville Convalescent Center. She was a member of Church of Our Saviour. She also was a member of Catholic Daughters of America, for which she had served as grand regent; the Altar and Rosary Society; Women of the Moose; and Toast Mistresses. She enjoyed cooking and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Church of Our Saviour with private inurnment at Calvary Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church. Memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Association or Church of Our Saviour. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.