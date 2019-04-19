PITTSFIELD — Anna L. Kibler Willard, 99, of Pike County and formerly of Dwight died Wednesday, April 17, 2019. A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Pittsfield United Methodist Church in Pittsfield. The family will greet family and friends from 10 a.m. Saturday until time of service at the church. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Niebur Funeral Home in Pittsfield.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Apr. 19, 2019