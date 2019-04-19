Obituary
Print

Anna L. (Kibler) Willard


PITTSFIELD — Anna L. Kibler Willard, 99, of Pike County and formerly of Dwight died Wednesday, April 17, 2019. A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Pittsfield United Methodist Church in Pittsfield. The family will greet family and friends from 10 a.m. Saturday until time of service at the church. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Niebur Funeral Home in Pittsfield.
Funeral Home
Niebur Funeral Home - Pittsfield
530 West Adams
Pittsfield, IL 62363
(217) 285-5505
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Apr. 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com