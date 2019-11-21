GREENFIELD — Anna M. Guffey, 89, formerly of rural Greenfield, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at the home of her son in Timpson, Texas.
She was born in Jacksonville on Nov. 13, 1930, to Jerry S. and Iola M. (Marten) Stonehouse. She married George Angelo and together they had four children, Marcy (Rex) Jaynes, Jacolyn Angelo, Steve Angelo and Tyler (Sherri) Angelo; nine grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two brothers, Jack Stonehouse and Gene (Carol) Stonehouse; and several nieces and nephews.
She later was married to Lee Guffey, and he preceded her in death. She also was preceded in death by a sister, Rose Bauch.
She retired from Mobil Chemical in Jacksonville, enjoyed collecting jewelry and lamps, and her favorite color was purple.
A graveside service will be at noon Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Union Cemetery, north of Greenfield. Shields-Bishop Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be left at shields-bishopfh.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Nov. 21, 2019