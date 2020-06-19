Anna Mae Sims
Anna Mae Sims, 90, of Pleasant Plains passed away Wednesday evening, June 17, 2020 at her residence.

She was born Jan. 13, 1930, in Bluffdale Township, Greene County, the daughter of John T. and Dorothy A. Bryant Hunter. She married Donovan B. Sims on June 6, 1948, in Jacksonville, and he preceded her in death on March 16, 2007.

She is survived by two sons, Larry Sims of Jacksonville, Arkansas, and Terry (Gina) Sims of Waverly; two daughters, Connie (Darrell) Hicks of Springfield and Linda (Deward) Morris of Central City, Kentucky; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one son, Donovan B. Sims Jr.; two brothers, John E. Hunter and George F. Hunter; and one sister, Mary Farmer.

Mrs. Sims had worked at Farmingdale Grade School, at several restaurants in the Pleasant Plains area, and as a caregiver. She was a member of Pleasant Plains Baptist Church.

A private service will be held at Pleasant Plains Baptist Church with burial at Pleasant Plains Cemetery. A drive-through visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Memorials are suggested to Pleasant Plains Baptist Church or the family. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
