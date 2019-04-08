Anna Mae Robbins, 79, of Rushville, IL, passed away at 8:46 a.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Rushville Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Thomas Owings officiating. Interment will follow in Rushville City Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services.
Worthington Funeral Home
331 West Washington Street
Rushville, IL 62681
(217) 322-4342
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Apr. 8, 2019