Anne L. Parks, 82, of Rushville, passed away at 9:43 p.m., Friday, November 8, 2019, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield. Services will be at 1 p.m., Thursday, November 14, 2019, at the Wood Funeral Home in Rushville, with David Haney officiating. Interment will follow in the Beardstown City Cemetery. Visitation will be from Noon to 1 p.m., Thursday, November 14, 2019, at the Wood Funeral Home in Rushville. Memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Association or the Phoenix Opera House in Rushville. You are invited to share your memories of Anne, leave condolences and view her memorial video at www.woodfh.net.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Nov. 11, 2019