Ardis Jane Jung Halle of Jacksonville, previously of Carpentersville, died March 21, at Cedarhurst of Jacksonville.

She was born July 31, 1928, in Juneau, Wisconsin, the daughter of Ernst William Christian and Nettie Marie Joeckel Jung. She married Leland Halle on July 12, 1948, in Dubuque, Iowa, and he preceded her in death on November 13, 2006.

She is survived by her children, Craig (Kathleen) Halle of Glenview, Brent Halle of Lake in the Hills, Kim Lynch of Jacksonville, Ron (Nora) Halle of Antioch and Joy (Randall) Quill of Lakemoor; grandchildren, Steven (Monica) Halle of Bloomington, Heather (Brian) Burnes of Villa Park, Brandi (Phil) Wiseman of Hallowell, Maine, Chad Halle of New Paris, Indiana, Marcus (Carrie) Lynch and Matthew (Elizabeth) Lynch, all of Jacksonville and Michelle (Kevin) Sjuts of Lincoln, Nebraska; step grandchildren, Mary (Michael, deceased) DeAngelis, Joseph (Jessie) Goodall and Jennifer (Michael) Wiles; great grandchildren, Connor and Eleanor Burnes, Hudson and Amelia Wiseman, Danielle, Alexis, Elaina and Wesson Halle, Mya Lynch, Charlotte, Magnolia and Frances Lynch and Bella, Paxon and Kale Sjuts; step great grandchildren, Nikoletta and Gianna DeAngelis, Adrianna, Benjamin and Corinne Goodall, Jordan and Peyton Wiles, Garrett and Allianna Frye and Annaka Parker. Ardis was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Elaine (Raymond) Schultz.

Ardis was a longtime member of Zion United Church of Christ of Carpentersville. She attended First Christian Church and The Orchard Church when she stayed with her daughters. Until her health began to fail, she enjoyed aquacise, visiting with family and friends, and reading about and looking at birds and other wildlife. She loved dogs, especially her furry companion of more than 15 years, Amy. Travel with her husband, Lee, was a big part of her life, and she also enjoyed travel with her children, going to such places as Caribbean Islands, Mexico, Alaska and Europe, as well as much of the United States. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren brought her much joy, and she loved attending their sporting events and dance recitals. She also enjoyed attending concerts and theater events with her family, including Neil Diamond and the Bee Gees, as well as being a very ardent Blackhawks fan. Before her retirement in 2004 she worked as a clerk for Jewel grocery stores for over 30 years. Ardis was always in good spirits and was loved by all who were close to her. She is already greatly missed.

A Celebration of Life hosted by the family will be held 10 am Saturday, July 11, at First Christian Church, 2106 South Main St., Jacksonville, IL. Memorials are suggested to the Walk to End Alzheimer's, and checks made out to the Alzheimer's Association can be sent to Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, 1100 Lincoln Avenue, Jacksonville, IL 62650 to support the team walking in her honor. Condolences may be sent to buchanancody.com.