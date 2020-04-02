WINCHESTER — Armilla Berry went to be with her Lord on April 1, 2020.

Born at home south of Murrayville on Sept. 22, 1922, she was the daughter of David D. Orchard and Daisy McKean Orchard. She married Byron A. Berry Sr. on Jan. 23, 1944, at his home in rural Bluffs. Together they had two children, Linda and Byron Jr.

Armilla graduated from Bluffs High School with the Class of 1940. She attended Hardin Brown Business College and started her career at G.L. Hills Real Estate. During World War II, she worked at Nesco and later Klump Oil Co. in Jacksonville. She then worked in the office at National Starch and Chemical in Meredosia, retiring after 29 years of service.

During her lifetime, she volunteered with many organizations, including Cub Scouts, Little League, Bread of Love and Bluffs American Legion. She was a member of the Royal Neighbors of America for 80 years, beginning as a junior member. She also was a member of AFSME retirees Sub-chapter 82, serving as treasurer for a time; Jacksonville Senior Center; West Central Mass Transit board; and Exeter Cemetery Board. She also served as an elections judge for many years. She and Byron enjoyed camping, traveling and visiting with those they met along the way. She will be remembered as giving great hugs. Armilla was a member of Naples United Methodist Church and loved the little church dearly. She served on many church committees there.

Surviving are her daughter, Linda L. Mueller (late husband, Lari) of Bluffs; her son, Byron A. Berry Jr. (wife, Brenda) of Carrollton; four grandchildren, Mindy Carter (Jody) and Lance Mueller (Leslea), all of Bluffs, Matt Berry of Carrollton and Nadia Berry of St. Louis; three great-grandchildren, Michael Meyer (Katie) of Jacksonville, Logan Carter (fiancée, Mercedes Hernandes) of Meredosia and A.J. Mattingly of Bluffs; a fifth-generation grandchild, Olin Carter, and another on the way; two nieces, Judy Martin and Ronda Schmidt; and her very dear friend, Bob Christa. She also considered Zach Siegler among her great-grandchildren.

She loved her family and always looked forward to family gatherings at holidays and special events.

Armilla was preceded in death by her husband, Byron; her parents, David and Daisy; her stepfather, Charles Hayes; and a brother, David B. Orchard (surviving wife, Corrine).

For everyone's protection during this coronavirus pandemic, she will have a private graveside service with a Celebration of Life at a later date. Memorials are suggested to Naples United Methodist Church or Scott County Nursing Center. Daws Family Funeral Home in Winchester is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at dawsfuneralhome.com.