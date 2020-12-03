WINCHESTER — Arthur F. Capps, 93, of Winchester died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield.

Art was born Oct. 23, 1927, near Nebo, the son of McKinley and Edna Hoaglin Capps. He married Betty Ann Yelm on Feb. 8, 1948, in Winchester. Betty preceded him in death on June 6, 2000.

Surviving are two daughters, Chris (Sid) Landon of Lake Forrest, California, and Debbie Watkins of Winchester; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two sons and two great-granddaughters.

Graveside services will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Winchester City Cemetery. Daws Family Funeral Home in Winchester is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at dawsfuneralhome.com.