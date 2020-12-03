1/1
Arthur F. Capps
1927 - 2020
WINCHESTER — Arthur F. Capps, 93, of Winchester died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield.

Art was born Oct. 23, 1927, near Nebo, the son of McKinley and Edna Hoaglin Capps. He married Betty Ann Yelm on Feb. 8, 1948, in Winchester. Betty preceded him in death on June 6, 2000.

Surviving are two daughters, Chris (Sid) Landon of Lake Forrest, California, and Debbie Watkins of Winchester; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two sons and two great-granddaughters.

Graveside services will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Winchester City Cemetery. Daws Family Funeral Home in Winchester is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at dawsfuneralhome.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Winchester City Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Daws Family Funeral Home, Winchester
657 North Main
Winchester, IL 62694
(217) 243-0444
