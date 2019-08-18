Guest Book View Sign Service Information Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel 1100 Lincoln Ave. Jacksonville , IL 62650 (217)-243-4000 Send Flowers Obituary

Arthur M. "Art" Viles, 84, of Jacksonville died Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.



He was born April 20, 1934, in Gainesville, Missouri, the son of Arthur L. and Bessie Henley Viles. He married C. Alberta Priester on June 27, 1954, in Springfield, Missouri, and she preceded him in death on Jan. 5, 2007.



He is survived by two sons, Michael Viles (wife, Esther) of Jacksonville and John Viles (wife, Debby) of Baltimore, Maryland; a granddaughter, Jessica White (husband, Shannon) of Springfield; a great-granddaughter, Adacia White; a cousin, Laura Bergin (husband, Tom) of St. Louis, Missouri; two nieces and a nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Billy George Viles.



Art graduated in 1952 from Springfield (Missouri) High School and in 1957 from Southwest Missouri State University, where he served in the ROTC program. Art began his extensive career in the automobile industry in Springfield, Missouri, as a used car dealer with his father from 1955-1960. He later established and managed Viles Motor Co. in Springfield, Missouri, from 1960 until he joined Buick Motor Division, St. Louis Zone, as district sales manager for central Illinois. In 1976, he became general manager for Gilbert Buick in St. Louis and, in 1978, purchased the Cox Buick-Pontiac dealership in Jacksonville. The firm was renamed Viles Buick-Pontiac-GMC, with the addition of the GMC truck products. He owned and operated the dealership until his retirement in 1994. Following his retirement, Art served as sales manager for E.W. Brown Inc. from 1994 to 1995 and later as a sales representative for Spradlin Home Sales from 1995 to 2000.



He formerly provided industry leadership over the years, including co-founding the Used Car Association of Springfield, Missouri; serving as past president of the Buick Advertising Association and GMC Truck Advertising Association and as vice president of the Pontiac Advertising Association. In addition, Art provided community service through the Springfield, Missouri, Junior Chamber of Commerce and the board of directors of Jacksonville Country Club and Passavant Area Hospital. He also was a former member of Jacksonville Kiwanis Club, Harmony Lodge #3 AF & AM, Ansar Shrine, and Rasna Shrine Club. While living in St. Louis, Art was a member of Claymont Presbyterian Church, where he served as a Sunday school teacher and youth fellowship leader.



Following cremation, Art has been laid to rest beside his wife, Alberta, at Ebenezer Cemetery, north of Jacksonville. A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are suggested to the Alzheimer's Support Group, the Parkinson's Support Group, or the Jacksonville Tennis Foundation. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is serving the Viles family.

