WINCHESTER — Arthur Wayne Miller, 75, of Merritt passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Feb. 6, 1945, in Chandlerville, the son of Joseph W. and Ida Mae G. Hobbs Miller. He married Ellen Louise Hankins on April 17, 1965.

Surviving are his wife, Ellen L. Miller of Merritt; sons, Joseph Miller of New Bruanfels, Texas, David Miller of Merritt, Michael Aaron (Misty Davidson) Miller of Merritt and Josh (Crystal) Miller of Arenzville; 17 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, Robert Miller; a daughter, Mary Elizabeth "Beth" Miller; and 10 siblings.

Because of the pandemic, a private family service will be held. Daws Family Funeral Home in Winchester is in charge of arrangements. Memorials are suggested to Morgan County Right to Life.