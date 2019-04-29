Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audrey Marie (Reese) Martin. View Sign Service Information Airsman-Hires Chapel - Griggsville Route 107, Box 341 Griggsville , IL 62340 (217)-833-2321 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Airsman-Hires Chapel - Griggsville Route 107, Box 341 Griggsville , IL 62340 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM United Methodist Church Perry , IL View Map Service 11:00 AM United Methodist Church Perry , IL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Audrey Marie (Reese) Martin, 66, of Fishhook, Illinois, died peacefully at 6:05 a.m., Saturday, April 27, 2019, at home, after a long courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis.

She was born April 22, 1953 to Herman Beatty (Bill) and Genita Marie (Bradbury) Reese in Pittsfield, IL. She married Murray Martin on June 26, 1971 at the United Methodist Church in Perry, IL. He survives.

Audrey was a 1971 graduate of Perry High School and worked many years at John Wood Community College and U of I near Perry, IL. She was named part-time employee of the year at John Wood Community College.

She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Perry and a past member of Pike County Home Extension.

Audrey had several passions; she loved to garden and raise flowers, "farming" later from her scooter in raised flower beds. She loved the farm and her cattle.

Audrey loved keeping her home and had great pride in a clean house. She always looked on the brighter side of life, loved to see rainbows, cattle grazing, babies, crops growing and never complained.

She was the spiritual rock of her family and loved her Lord above all, with daily devotions and prayers. Nice, loving, honest, kind and focused on family and faith are words to describe Audrey.

Audrey loved to attend church and church activities. She loved and lived for her Lord and her family and was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She will be missed so much.

Survivors include two sons, Kent (Colleen) of Springfield, IL and Phillip (Kim) of Jacksonville, IL; four grandchildren, Kobe and Kyler of Springfield, IL and Cassidy and Tanner of Jacksonville, IL: three sisters, Jackie (Phil) Richmond of Table Grove, IL, Debbie (Phil) Hinners of Meredosia, IL, and Judy (Harvey) Bradshaw of Griggsville, IL; and, her mother, Genita Reese, also of Griggsville, IL; and, several nephews and nieces.

Audrey was preceded in death by her father, Herman Beatty 'Bill' Reese and a sister, Linda Berry.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at United Methodist Church in Perry, Illinois with Reverend Dave Kelly and Peg Ratliff conducting. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery, near Fishhook, IL. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, April 30th, at Airsman Hires Funeral Home in Griggsville, IL; and, one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday. Memorials may be made to the Monday Dinner Fund, c/o United Methodist Church, Perry, IL, Woodland Cemetery or Blessing Hospice. Audrey Marie (Reese) Martin, 66, of Fishhook, Illinois, died peacefully at 6:05 a.m., Saturday, April 27, 2019, at home, after a long courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis.She was born April 22, 1953 to Herman Beatty (Bill) and Genita Marie (Bradbury) Reese in Pittsfield, IL. She married Murray Martin on June 26, 1971 at the United Methodist Church in Perry, IL. He survives.Audrey was a 1971 graduate of Perry High School and worked many years at John Wood Community College and U of I near Perry, IL. She was named part-time employee of the year at John Wood Community College.She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Perry and a past member of Pike County Home Extension.Audrey had several passions; she loved to garden and raise flowers, "farming" later from her scooter in raised flower beds. She loved the farm and her cattle.Audrey loved keeping her home and had great pride in a clean house. She always looked on the brighter side of life, loved to see rainbows, cattle grazing, babies, crops growing and never complained.She was the spiritual rock of her family and loved her Lord above all, with daily devotions and prayers. Nice, loving, honest, kind and focused on family and faith are words to describe Audrey.Audrey loved to attend church and church activities. She loved and lived for her Lord and her family and was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She will be missed so much.Survivors include two sons, Kent (Colleen) of Springfield, IL and Phillip (Kim) of Jacksonville, IL; four grandchildren, Kobe and Kyler of Springfield, IL and Cassidy and Tanner of Jacksonville, IL: three sisters, Jackie (Phil) Richmond of Table Grove, IL, Debbie (Phil) Hinners of Meredosia, IL, and Judy (Harvey) Bradshaw of Griggsville, IL; and, her mother, Genita Reese, also of Griggsville, IL; and, several nephews and nieces.Audrey was preceded in death by her father, Herman Beatty 'Bill' Reese and a sister, Linda Berry.Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at United Methodist Church in Perry, Illinois with Reverend Dave Kelly and Peg Ratliff conducting. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery, near Fishhook, IL. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, April 30th, at Airsman Hires Funeral Home in Griggsville, IL; and, one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday. Memorials may be made to the Monday Dinner Fund, c/o United Methodist Church, Perry, IL, Woodland Cemetery or Blessing Hospice. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Apr. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close