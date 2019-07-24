CARROLLTON — Babe Merriman, 68, of Eldred died unexpectedly on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at her residence.
Born in Alton on Nov. 4, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Danny and Catherine (Bechdoldt) Foreman.
Surviving are her sons, Harvey Merriman Jr. and Kelly (Karen) Merriman, both of Eldred; two grandchildren, Kate and Briar; a sister, Dani Jo (Bill) Maguire of Eldred; and a brother, Billy Foreman of Godfrey. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Barb Foreman.
Babe worked many years for Capitol Records in Jacksonville and enjoyed sewing and crocheting.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at Eldred Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Graveside rites will follow the visitation. Memorials may be made for her grandchildren or to The ALS Association. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Carrollton is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on July 24, 2019