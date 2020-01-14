ROODHOUSE — Barbara A. O'Dell, 94, of Manchester passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at White Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born July 18, 1925, in Millersburg, the daughter of Ward and Vera Noble Gilmore. She married Sam O'Dell on Oct. 3, 1942, in Cahokia, Missouri. He preceded her in death on Oct. 15, 1992.
Surviving are her children, Robert (Sharon) O'Dell and Linda Drake, both of Manchester; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Susan Smith; a son-in-law, Ron Drake; and a grandson, Rick Smith.
Barb graduated from Joy High School. She was of the Christian faith and enjoyed playing bunko.
Cremation rights have been accorded. Daws Family Funeral Home in Roodhouse is in charge of arrangements. Memorials are suggested to Manchester Cemetery.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Jan. 14, 2020