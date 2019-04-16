Barbara Ann Guthrie, 51, of Philpot, Kentucky, and formerly of Jacksonville passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Owensboro Health in Owensboro, Kentucky.
She was born Dec. 16, 1967, in White Hall, the daughter of Carl Wayne and Connie Lane Dawdy. She married Ross "Mike" Guthrie on Sept. 7, 1996, in Jacksonville and he survives.
She also is survived by one daughter, Kayla Marie Dawdy-Guthrie of Philpot; one son, Branden Lee Guthrie of Philpot; four sisters, Brenda Dawdy of Jeffersonville, Indiana, Charlene Morris of Jacksonville, Theresa Smith of White Hall and Jill Dawdy of Jacksonville; three brothers, Thomas Dawdy of Bucklin, Missouri, Terry Dawdy of White Hall and John Dawdy of Louisville, Kentucky; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and one son, Jacob.
Barbara was a devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed spending time with her family, keeping her wood stove hot, her cat and scratch-off lotto tickets.
A funeral will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home with burial at Jacksonville East Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, prior to the service, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the . Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Apr. 16, 2019