KOKOMO, Ind. - Barbara E. (Schroeder) Dorsey, 71, of Kokomo passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo.



Barbara was born in Jacksonville, Illinois, on July 1, 1947, to John and Louise (Meyer) Schroeder. On Dec. 31, 1976, she married Charles Dorsey, who preceded her in death.



Barbara was a licensed practical nurse at Passavant Hospital and, after moving to Kokomo, worked at Sycamore Village. She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church WELS in Kokomo.



Barbara was a very quiet woman. Her family says that, if you didn't see her walk in the room, you might not even know she was there. But they always felt the love she had for them. She enjoyed traveling with Charles, watching football games and being a housewife after retirement.



Those left to carry on Barbara's legacy of love are three children, Rebecca (Robert) Ferren, Christopher (Martina) Dorsey and Stephen Dorsey; seven grandchildren, with one more due this month; two great-grandchildren; a brother, Barney (Carol) Schroeder; a sister, Marilyn (Mike) Sorrill; a sister-in-law, Theresa Schroeder; and several nieces and nephews.



Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a daughter, Deborah Dorsey; and her siblings, Edward Schroeder, Darlene Schroeder and Phyllis Ann Schroeder.



A funeral will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Daws Family Funeral Home in South Jacksonville, Illinois. Visitation for family and friends will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, prior to the service, at the funeral home. Burial at Dorsey-Browning Cemetery in Perry, Illinois, will follow the service. Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home in Tipton is in charge of Indiana arrangements. Online condolences and memories of Barbara may be shared with her family at taylorcowanfh.com or mackeydaws.com. Funeral Home Daws Family Funeral Home, South Jacksonville

508 West Vandalia Rd

South Jacksonville , IL 62650

