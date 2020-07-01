GREENFIELD — Barbara Elizabeth (Kuhnline) Rawe, 101, of Greenfield died Monday, June 29, 2020.

She was born Aug. 19, 1918, in rural Carrollton to Frank and Thecla "Tillie" (Grummel) Kuhnline. She married Fred A. Rawe on Nov. 3, 1937, at St. John's Church in Carrollton. He preceded her in death on Dec. 22, 1994.

Surviving are nine daughters, Martha Rawe, Virginia Bunde, Rita Franklin, Margaret Ann Weeter, Barbara Staneff, Carol Knisley Bishop, Alice Lucchesi, Theresa Ebrey and Patricia Maberry; three sons, John, Jerry and Michael Rawe; 21 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren, with two more arriving this summer; two great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Sister Mary Thecla; and a brother, Joseph Kuhnline.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Sister Lucy Ruth Rawe; two sisters, Elizabeth Ann and Sister Mary Josita; and two brothers, Francis and Andrew Kuhnline.

Barbara was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church, Diocesan Council of Catholic Women, Catholic Daughters of the Americas, and the St. Michael Catholic Church Women's Club. She was a homemaker, a CCD teacher at St. Michael Catholic Church, a 4-H leader and an election judge. She enjoyed playing euchre and Scrabble and did not cheat. She watched "Wheel of Fortune" and "Jeopardy". She often fell asleep listening to KMOX, Jack Buck and the Cardinals and woke up in time for the final out. She looked forward to listening to WEAI-WLDS broadcasts of basketball games. She always remembered to send birthday cards and would include a letter. The "hay crews" always stated that her meals were the best. Barbara was a wonderful friend and mentor, always giving a smile and a hug.

Private family services will be held with burial at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Carrollton. A funeral procession will leave Shields-Bishop Funeral Home in Greenfield at approximately 4 p.m. Thursday. It will travel across Hwy. 108, turning south on NE 875 Avenue to travel by the Rawe family farm. Anyone wishing to pay their respects may do so by parking along the route.

Memorials are requested to St. John's Grade School, which Barbara attended and supported her whole life. They may be mailed to the funeral home at 604 Walnut St. in Greenfield. Online condolences can be left at shields-bishopfh.com.

There is an appointed time for everything, and a time for every affair under heaven … a time to be born and a time to die, a time to plant, and a time for harvest. Ecclesiastes 3: 1-2