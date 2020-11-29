Barbara Ellen Kunzeman Nicholson, 65, of Jacksonville died Wed., Nov. 25, 2020, at her home.

She was born Aug. 15, 1955, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Dale and Nellie Shafer Kunzeman. She married Rodney W. Nicholson on Oct. 19, 1974, in Alsey and he survives. She is also survived by one daughter, Valerie Nicholson of Portland, OR; two sons, Luke Nicholson (Deb Heck) and Isaac Wayne Nicholson (Elizabeth Carl), both of Jacksonville; eight grandchildren, Tia Johnson, Nora Ellen Johnson, Bodhi Nicholson, Tyson Nicholson, Wyatt Heck, Hanna Heck, Drake Wayne Nicholson, and Grace Nicholson; and three brothers and three sisters, Bonna Kunzeman, Bryon (Dana) Kunzeman and Art Kunzeman (Alina Beach), all of Florida, Weldon (Christine) Kunzeman of Wisconsin, and Annette (Joseph) Watkins and Janette (Greg) Sparks, both of Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Mrs. Nicholson received an associate's degree from Lewis & Clark Community College and then began her career as a clerical worker for the Illinois Office of the Attorney General. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Explorer's Bible Study, Christian Marriage Ministries, the Multiple Sclerosis Society, and Jacksonville Area Center for Independent Living. As the daughter of a U.S. Marine, she learned early in life what it meant to be a Patriot. Barb loved Jacksonville Sports, and playing games and listening to Sportsline on WLDS Radio. She loved to travel with Rod to his softball games and singing performances, and especially enjoyed yard sales.

Due to the pandemic and understanding that a limited number of people can be in the funeral home at one time, a public walk-through visitation will be held from 10 a.m.-12 noon on Friday, Dec. 4, at the Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Following the visitation, a private family service will be held at the funeral home with burial at Glasgow Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to First Baptist Church or Explorer's Bible Study. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.