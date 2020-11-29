1/1
Barbara Ellen Kunzeman Nicholson
1955 - 2020
Barbara Ellen Kunzeman Nicholson, 65, of Jacksonville died Wed., Nov. 25, 2020, at her home.

She was born Aug. 15, 1955, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Dale and Nellie Shafer Kunzeman. She married Rodney W. Nicholson on Oct. 19, 1974, in Alsey and he survives. She is also survived by one daughter, Valerie Nicholson of Portland, OR; two sons, Luke Nicholson (Deb Heck) and Isaac Wayne Nicholson (Elizabeth Carl), both of Jacksonville; eight grandchildren, Tia Johnson, Nora Ellen Johnson, Bodhi Nicholson, Tyson Nicholson, Wyatt Heck, Hanna Heck, Drake Wayne Nicholson, and Grace Nicholson; and three brothers and three sisters, Bonna Kunzeman, Bryon (Dana) Kunzeman and Art Kunzeman (Alina Beach), all of Florida, Weldon (Christine) Kunzeman of Wisconsin, and Annette (Joseph) Watkins and Janette (Greg) Sparks, both of Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Mrs. Nicholson received an associate's degree from Lewis & Clark Community College and then began her career as a clerical worker for the Illinois Office of the Attorney General. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Explorer's Bible Study, Christian Marriage Ministries, the Multiple Sclerosis Society, and Jacksonville Area Center for Independent Living. As the daughter of a U.S. Marine, she learned early in life what it meant to be a Patriot. Barb loved Jacksonville Sports, and playing games and listening to Sportsline on WLDS Radio. She loved to travel with Rod to his softball games and singing performances, and especially enjoyed yard sales.

Due to the pandemic and understanding that a limited number of people can be in the funeral home at one time, a public walk-through visitation will be held from 10 a.m.-12 noon on Friday, Dec. 4, at the Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Following the visitation, a private family service will be held at the funeral home with burial at Glasgow Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to First Baptist Church or Explorer's Bible Study. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel - Jacksonville
Funeral services provided by
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel - Jacksonville
1100 Lincoln Ave.
Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 243-4000
November 29, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jerry Cowick
Family
November 29, 2020
What a lovely lady with a constant smile, no matter how she felt..that was her greeting to you...And, of course, God gave her a loving, caring husband that did all he could to make her life as 'normal' as possible..........What a great spirit she had....such a Christian lady....loved my dear friend............

Pat and Ed Frost
November 29, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with Barb's family
Janice Bonds
November 29, 2020
Rod and family,
So sorry for your loss. She surely was a special lady.
Mary Welch
November 29, 2020
Sending hugs and condolences to Rod and family. Barb was a very kind person. She will be missed.
Brian n Tammy Slater
Brian Slater
November 29, 2020
Sending my love to you! Your family will forever hold a special place in my heart.
Alicia McDermott
Friend
November 29, 2020
Our prayers and thoughts are with Rod & his family at those time, Barb was a wonderful person.
Mike & Robin Fundel
Friend
November 28, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
John Geraghty
Acquaintance
November 28, 2020
Rod and family,
So sorry to hear of Barb’s passing. Regardless of the situation she always had a smile and an encouraging word. Barbs faith was unshakeable! And her love for her family never failed! You are all in my thoughts and prayers!
Karen Downs
Friend
November 28, 2020
Thankful for the years spent with Barb at Explorer's as we studied God's truth together.
Deb Burrus
Friend
November 28, 2020
Was a delight to work for and a joy to be around
amy harms
November 28, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. Barbara was a very lovely lady. I enjoyed being in EBS class with her. She was very knowledgeable. May God comfort you with His peace.
Shirlee Clark
Friend
November 28, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time of loss. Barb and I met at Explorer's Bible Study many years ago when our kids were all little and in the nursery. She was such a sweet spirit. Since I am a polio survivor we had disability as a common bond too. I imagine Barb now dancing freely around the throne of Jesus! Praise God!
Karen Nobis
Friend
