Obituary Print Barbara "B.J." (Bonjean) Hanley (1930 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

Barbara Bonjean Hanley, 88, of Jacksonville joined the love of her life in heaven on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.



She was born Aug. 20, 1930, in Peoria, the daughter of Carlo and Elsa Deuermeyer Bonjean. She married Cornelius M. "Connie" Hanley on Feb. 3, 1951, at Church of Our Saviour in Jacksonville. He preceded her in death on April 6, 2011.



Mrs. Hanley is survived by three daughters, Linda (Bob) Ferenbach of Sunset, South Carolina, Susan (David) King of Jacksonville, and Cheryl (Tim Reyes) Hanley of South Lake Tahoe, California; five grandchildren, Elissa (Mike) Giebelhausen of Easley, South Carolina, Kelley Watt of Houston, Texas, Luke Watt of Fairplay, Colorado, and Brian Watt and Amy King, both of Jacksonville; three great-grandchildren, Ben, Will and Grace Giebelhausen of Easley, South Carolina; one sister, Sue (Dick) Lewis of Nebraska; and three brothers, Robert (Bette) Bonjean of Florida, Jerry (Kay) Bonjean of Minnesota and Jack (Joyce) Bonjean of Florida. She was preceded in death by one grandson, Aaron W. Ferenbach.



Barbara, or "B.J.", as she was known by friends and family, was retired from The Farmers State Bank and Trust Co. She was a lifetime member of Church of Our Saviour in Jacksonville. B.J. enjoyed playing golf, bridge and walking outdoors. She especially loved music, dancing and her family.



A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Church of Our Saviour in Jacksonville. Private family burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday at Williamson Funeral Home. The family requests no flowers. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Routt Catholic High School. Condolences may be left online at Barbara Bonjean Hanley, 88, of Jacksonville joined the love of her life in heaven on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.She was born Aug. 20, 1930, in Peoria, the daughter of Carlo and Elsa Deuermeyer Bonjean. She married Cornelius M. "Connie" Hanley on Feb. 3, 1951, at Church of Our Saviour in Jacksonville. He preceded her in death on April 6, 2011.Mrs. Hanley is survived by three daughters, Linda (Bob) Ferenbach of Sunset, South Carolina, Susan (David) King of Jacksonville, and Cheryl (Tim Reyes) Hanley of South Lake Tahoe, California; five grandchildren, Elissa (Mike) Giebelhausen of Easley, South Carolina, Kelley Watt of Houston, Texas, Luke Watt of Fairplay, Colorado, and Brian Watt and Amy King, both of Jacksonville; three great-grandchildren, Ben, Will and Grace Giebelhausen of Easley, South Carolina; one sister, Sue (Dick) Lewis of Nebraska; and three brothers, Robert (Bette) Bonjean of Florida, Jerry (Kay) Bonjean of Minnesota and Jack (Joyce) Bonjean of Florida. She was preceded in death by one grandson, Aaron W. Ferenbach.Barbara, or "B.J.", as she was known by friends and family, was retired from The Farmers State Bank and Trust Co. She was a lifetime member of Church of Our Saviour in Jacksonville. B.J. enjoyed playing golf, bridge and walking outdoors. She especially loved music, dancing and her family.A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Church of Our Saviour in Jacksonville. Private family burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday at Williamson Funeral Home. The family requests no flowers. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Routt Catholic High School. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com. Funeral Home Williamson Funeral Home

1405 Lincoln Avenue

Jacksonville , IL 62650

(217) 243-1010 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Mar. 6, 2019 Share with Others Return to today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close